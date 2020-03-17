This Could Be A Brutal Week For Masco Corporation (MAS), Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) shares are -26.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.69% or -$4.65 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -25.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.99% and -24.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Barclays recommended the MAS stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on March 16, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the MAS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $35.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.33. The forecasts give the Masco Corporation stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $44.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.43% or 20.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.80% in the current quarter to $0.37, down from the $0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.5, up 1.90% from $2.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.73 and $0.81. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.85 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 605,023 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 860,160. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 406,380 and 519,223 in purchases and sales respectively.

MANOOGIAN RICHARD A, a Director at the company, sold 100,000 shares worth $4.21 million at $42.12 per share on Mar 02. The Director had earlier sold another 99,180 MAS shares valued at $4.22 million on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $42.56 per share. McDowell Scott E. (VP, Masco Operating Sys.) sold 9,002 shares at $46.50 per share on Feb 13 for a total of $418599.0 while Parfet Donald R, (Director) sold 7,622 shares on Feb 13 for $354545.0 with each share fetching $46.52.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA), on the other hand, is trading around $4.33 with a market cap of $2.02B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at Qurate Retail Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 568,742 shares. Insider sales totaled 59,440 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.81M shares after the latest sales, with 5.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 378.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qurate Retail Inc. having a total of 541 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 62.69 million shares worth more than $528.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 16.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 36.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $304.37 million and represent 9.34% of shares outstanding.