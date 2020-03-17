This Could Be A Brutal Week For Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK), Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) shares are -73.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -25.99% or -$2.42 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -71.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -49.38% and -70.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 17, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the PK stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on January 07, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the PK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.85. The forecasts give the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.24% or 47.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 54.50% in the current quarter to $0.25, down from the $0.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.25, up 6.30% from $1.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.34 and $0.47. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.24 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 56 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 823,081 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 280,332. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 774,657 and 212,590 in purchases and sales respectively.

NATELLI THOMAS A, a Director at the company, bought 3,000 shares worth $27840.0 at $9.28 per share on Mar 12. The EVP, Human Resources had earlier bought another 1,300 PK shares valued at $10101.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $7.77 per share. Olander Jill C (EVP, Human Resources) bought 3,400 shares at $9.77 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $33218.0 while NATELLI THOMAS A, (Director) bought 3,000 shares on Mar 11 for $37290.0 with each share fetching $12.43.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE), on the other hand, is trading around $11.66 with a market cap of $1.19B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $44.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 73.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at Spirit Airlines Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 137,814 shares. Insider sales totaled 35,469 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 527.1k shares after the latest sales, with 32.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 67.93M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spirit Airlines Inc. having a total of 325 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.27 million shares worth more than $413.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 15.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $252.43 million and represent 9.15% of shares outstanding.