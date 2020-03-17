This Could Be A Brutal Week For XP Inc. (XP), Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) shares are -51.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.20% or -$3.85 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -46.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.41% and -55.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the XP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on January 06, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the XP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $181.84. The forecasts give the XP Inc. stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $37.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.8% or 49.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.4 and $0.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.46 for the next year.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF), on the other hand, is trading around $4.10 with a market cap of $24.01B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.00% with a share float percentage of 4.65B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Telefonica S.A. having a total of 217 institutions that hold shares in the company.