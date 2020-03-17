Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX), Nutanix Inc. (NTNX)

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares are -21.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.59% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 9.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -26.72% and -45.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 17, 2018, Maxim Group recommended the ONTX stock is a Hold, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on March 01, 2018. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the ONTX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.10. The forecasts give the Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $2.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.30. The two limits represent an upside potential of 85.0% or 76.92%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -33.90% in the current quarter to -$0.25, up from the -$1.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.07, up 80.80% from -$4.99 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 968,760 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 717,009. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

MARINO JAMES J, a Director at the company, bought 150,000 shares worth $30000.0 at $0.20 per share on Nov 25. The Director had earlier bought another 500,000 ONTX shares valued at $100000.0 on Nov 25. The shares were bought at $0.20 per share. Fruchtman Steven M (President, Chief Executive Off) bought 149,000 shares at $0.20 per share on Nov 25 for a total of $29800.0 while Guerin Mark Patrick, (Chief Financial Officer) bought 87,500 shares on Nov 25 for $17500.0 with each share fetching $0.20.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX), on the other hand, is trading around $12.49 with a market cap of $2.89B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $37.06 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.9 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 27 times at Nutanix Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 231,241 shares. Insider sales totaled 291,175 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.51M shares after the latest sales, with 190.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.50% with a share float percentage of 177.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nutanix Inc. having a total of 377 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 25.11 million shares worth more than $785.07 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 13.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $481.45 million and represent 8.58% of shares outstanding.