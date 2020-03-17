Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Owens Corning (OC), Dynatrace Inc. (DT)

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) shares are -47.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -18.47% or -$7.71 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -48.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.88% and -47.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the OC stock is a Underweight, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 05, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the OC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $34.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $75.11. The forecasts give the Owens Corning stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $55.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.96% or 38.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.58, up from the $0.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.13, up 1.30% from $4.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.32 and $1.49. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.74 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 115 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 47 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 296,580 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 296,322. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 252,300 and 111,261 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sandri Marcio A, a President, Composites at the company, sold 3,865 shares worth $250920.0 at $64.92 per share on Dec 13. The Interim CFO had earlier bought another 5,000 OC shares valued at $234500.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $46.90 per share. THAMAN MICHAEL H (Executive Chairman) sold 30,000 shares at $65.65 per share on Dec 12 for a total of $1.97 million while MORRIS W HOWARD, (Director) sold 1,000 shares on Nov 15 for $65155.0 with each share fetching $65.16.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT), on the other hand, is trading around $19.37 with a market cap of $5.96B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.8% return.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at Dynatrace Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 19,140 shares. Insider sales totaled 28,769,601 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -32.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of MDT shares after the latest sales, with Deutsche Bank AG net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.70% with a share float percentage of 107.64M.