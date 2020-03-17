Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares are -38.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.93% or $0.68 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -31.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.26% and -35.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the PAAS stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 04, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the PAAS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.84. The forecasts give the Pan American Silver Corp. stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.78% or 34.23%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to $0.17, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.74, up 23.50% from $0.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.27 for the next year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT), on the other hand, is trading around $6.18 with a market cap of $1.61B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 41,209 shares. Insider sales totaled 9,981 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 830.61k shares after the latest sales, with 5.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.70% with a share float percentage of 231.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company having a total of 511 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 25.04 million shares worth more than $389.55 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 22.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $344.44 million and represent 9.52% of shares outstanding.