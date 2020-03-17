Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE), Americas Silver Corporation (USAS)

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares are -50.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.91% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -59.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.96% and -40.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 28, 2018, B. Riley FBR Inc. recommended the SRNE stock is a Buy, while earlier, JMP Securities had Initiated the stock as a Mkt Outperform on October 07, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the SRNE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.50. The forecasts give the Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $28.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $21.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 94.04% or 92.05%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.90% in the current quarter to -$0.24, up from the -$0.88 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.7, up 102.90% from -$2.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.27 and -$0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.75 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 40,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 40,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 40,000 SRNE shares valued at $90896.0 on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $2.27 per share.

Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS), on the other hand, is trading around $1.38 with a market cap of $59.30M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 74.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Wealthtrust Axiom, LLC with over 1.85 million shares worth more than $5.86 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wealthtrust Axiom, LLC held 2.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ingalls & Snyder, with the investment firm holding over 1.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.78 million and represent 1.74% of shares outstanding.