Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD), Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT)

Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares are -67.39% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -34.47% or -$0.71 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -68.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -55.45% and -66.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 14, 2019, B. Riley FBR recommended the TLRD stock is a Neutral, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Reiterated the stock as a Neutral on December 12, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $1.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.30. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 78.57.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 26.20% in the current quarter to -$0.53, down from the -$0.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.02, down -6.60% from $2.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.03 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 256,781 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 52,209. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ask Carrie Ann, a Brand President,TMW and Moores at the company, bought 17,000 shares worth $64260.0 at $3.78 per share on Oct 10. The EVP and General Counsel had earlier bought another 13,369 TLRD shares valued at $51738.0 on Oct 10. The shares were bought at $3.87 per share. Lathi Dinesh S. (President and CEO) bought 10,000 shares at $4.00 per share on Oct 08 for a total of $40000.0 while Lathi Dinesh S., (President and CEO) bought 4,000 shares on Sep 27 for $16800.0 with each share fetching $4.20.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT), on the other hand, is trading around $27.44 with a market cap of $8.73B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $264.58 and spell out a more modest performance – a 89.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 56.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Huazhu Group Limited having a total of 367 institutions that hold shares in the company.