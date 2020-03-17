Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares are -86.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.95% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -88.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -40.27% and -82.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TOPS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.50. The forecasts give the Top Ships Inc. stock a price target range of $1.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 92.67% or 92.67%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), on the other hand, is trading around $2.45 with a market cap of $430.22M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.6 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 170,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 17,608 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.31M shares after the latest sales, with -8.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.20% with a share float percentage of 146.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.03 million shares worth more than $61.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 7.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.49 million and represent 5.14% of shares outstanding.