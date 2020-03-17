Top attractive stock of the week – Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is -55.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.53 and a high of $15.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The ET stock was last observed hovering at around $6.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.98% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.86% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 4.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.75, the stock is -45.14% and -52.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 52.2 million and changing -14.56% at the moment leaves the stock -55.64% off its SMA200. ET registered -61.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.92.

The stock witnessed a -55.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.51%, and is -21.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.62% over the week and 9.78% over the month.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) has around 12812 employees, a market worth around $17.31B and $54.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.22 and Fwd P/E is 3.69. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.98% and -63.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Transfer LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $13.4B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 1.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.90% in year-over-year returns.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Top Institutional Holders

871 institutions hold shares in Energy Transfer LP (ET), with 371.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.80% while institutional investors hold 61.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.01B, and float is at 2.31B with Short Float at 4.17%. Institutions hold 52.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 112.37 million shares valued at $1.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.18% of the ET Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Harvest Fund Advisors, LLC with 108.51 million shares valued at $1.39 billion to account for 4.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 105.89 million shares representing 3.94% and valued at over $1.36 billion, while Alps Advisors Inc. holds 2.33% of the shares totaling 62.7 million with a market value of $804.45 million.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Energy Transfer LP (ET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DAVIS RAY C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DAVIS RAY C bought 801,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $6.21 per share for a total of $4.98 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29.14 million shares.

Energy Transfer LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Ramsey Matthew S. (COO) bought a total of 16,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $5.95 per share for $99882.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 801894.0 shares of the ET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Long Thomas E (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 9,000 shares at an average price of $5.91 for $53174.0. The insider now directly holds 792,498 shares of Energy Transfer LP (ET).

Energy Transfer LP (ET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DCP Midstream LP (DCP) that is trading -82.43% down over the past 12 months. The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) is -51.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.1% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 90.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.26.