Top attractive stock of the week – Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is -30.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.61 and a high of $58.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The LUV stock was last observed hovering at around $41.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.76% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.47% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -1.41% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.52, the stock is -22.70% and -28.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.25 million and changing -9.11% at the moment leaves the stock -29.54% off its SMA200. LUV registered -26.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -32.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.19.

The stock witnessed a -35.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.14%, and is -13.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.44% over the week and 6.14% over the month.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has around 60800 employees, a market worth around $22.86B and $22.43B in sales. and $22.43B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.90 and Fwd P/E is 7.11. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.36% and -36.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southwest Airlines Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $5.09B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.10% in year-over-year returns.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Top Institutional Holders

1,183 institutions hold shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), with 1.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 87.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 609.37M, and float is at 515.20M with Short Float at 2.30%. Institutions hold 87.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 71.86 million shares valued at $3.88 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.89% of the LUV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with 53.65 million shares valued at $2.9 billion to account for 10.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 38.73 million shares representing 7.49% and valued at over $2.09 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.85% of the shares totaling 35.43 million with a market value of $1.91 billion.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 17 times.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -30.04% down over the past 12 months. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is -49.33% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.89% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.41.