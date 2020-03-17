Unsafe At Current Price? – Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares are -43.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.12% or -$1.48 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -43.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.86% and -42.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the ANF stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wedbush had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 11, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $9.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.55. The forecasts give the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock a price target range of $21.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.33% or 18.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.50% in the current quarter to -$0.76, down from the -$0.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.65, up 0.10% from $0.73 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.81 and -$0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.97 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 276,946 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 106,214. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

ANDERSON KERRII B, a Director at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $20340.0 at $10.17 per share on Mar 12. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 15,000 ANF shares valued at $156900.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $10.46 per share. Lipesky Scott D. (SVP and CFO) bought 2,000 shares at $11.00 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $22000.0 while Horowitz Fran, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 30,000 shares on Mar 11 for $333750.0 with each share fetching $11.13.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS), on the other hand, is trading around $107.04 with a market cap of $55.06B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $151.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.96 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 113 times at Zoetis Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 53 times and accounting for 835,905 shares. Insider sales totaled 782,489 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 60 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.19M shares after the latest sales, with 15.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.80% with a share float percentage of 473.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zoetis Inc. having a total of 1,574 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 41.56 million shares worth more than $5.5 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 37.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.95 billion and represent 7.87% of shares outstanding.