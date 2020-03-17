Unsafe At Current Price? – Ball Corporation (BLL), Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) shares are -9.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.47% or -$5.41 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -7.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.42% and -24.28% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 01, 2019, Vertical Research recommended the BLL stock is a Hold, while earlier, Northland Capital had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on December 02, 2019. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the BLL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $58.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $84.00. The forecasts give the Ball Corporation stock a price target range of $94.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $70.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.84% or 16.53%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.00% in the current quarter to $0.61, up from the $0.49 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.91, up 4.70% from $2.53 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.73 and $0.78. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 65 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 106 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,110,724 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,002,803. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 437,094 and 243,163 in purchases and sales respectively.

STRAIN ROBERT D, a Sr. VP BallCorp & Pres. BATC at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $774957.0 at $77.50 per share on Feb 14. The CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & C.E.O. had earlier sold another 16,491 BLL shares valued at $1.27 million on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $76.93 per share. HAYES JOHN A (CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & C.E.O.) sold 17,920 shares at $71.51 per share on Jan 22 for a total of $1.28 million while HAYES JOHN A, (CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & C.E.O.) sold 15,411 shares on Dec 19 for $984691.0 with each share fetching $63.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD), on the other hand, is trading around $59.72 with a market cap of $11.46B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $173.78 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 62 times at Pioneer Natural Resources Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 74,994 shares. Insider sales totaled 44,056 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 38 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.54M shares after the latest sales, with 1.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.60% with a share float percentage of 164.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pioneer Natural Resources Company having a total of 1,060 institutions that hold shares in the company.