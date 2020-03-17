Unsafe At Current Price? – Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) shares are -62.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -39.90% or -$3.95 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -60.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -52.21% and -61.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 11, 2019, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the DBI stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 02, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the DBI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.71. The forecasts give the Designer Brands Inc. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.95% or 54.23%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -9.50% in the current quarter to -$0.06, up from the -$0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.52, up 10.30% from $1.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.4 and $0.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 339,111 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 224,234. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 87,452 and 37,993 in purchases and sales respectively.

The V Chairman & President had earlier sold another 10,000 DBI shares valued at $155455.0 on Dec 23. The shares were sold at $15.55 per share.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), on the other hand, is trading around $125.10 with a market cap of $92.57B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $196.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.12 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Union Pacific Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 158,454 shares. Insider sales totaled 91,493 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 869.73k shares after the latest sales, with 23.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.30% with a share float percentage of 689.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Union Pacific Corporation having a total of 2,511 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 59.98 million shares worth more than $10.84 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 46.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.35 billion and represent 6.69% of shares outstanding.