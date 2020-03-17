Unsafe At Current Price? – Duke Realty Corporation (DRE), Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) shares are -24.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.97% or -$5.73 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.08% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.74% down YTD and -23.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.08% and -31.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, BTIG Research recommended the DRE stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on January 07, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the DRE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $26.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.12. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 31.4.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 76.90% in the current quarter to $0.11, down from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.53, up 4.30% from $1.18 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.12 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 76,423 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 109,160. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 71,282 and 58,987 in purchases and sales respectively.

Connor James B., a President and CEO at the company, sold 28,600 shares worth $1.0 million at $35.08 per share on Nov 18. The Director had earlier sold another 4,285 DRE shares valued at $165144.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $38.54 per share. Harrington Peter D. (EVP, Construction) sold 10,297 shares at $33.30 per share on Aug 21 for a total of $342890.0 while Anthony Nicholas C., (EVP, Chief Investment Officer) sold 7,806 shares on Aug 05 for $254554.0 with each share fetching $32.61.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX), on the other hand, is trading around $12.37 with a market cap of $4.34B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.97 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.82 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BRX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 35.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $124000.0. This represented a 99.96% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $293.15 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.21 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.26 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $528.67 million, significantly lower than the $541.69 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $53.94 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 66 times at Brixmor Property Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 297,493 shares. Insider sales totaled 174,420 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.1M shares after the latest sales, with 31.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 296.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brixmor Property Group Inc. having a total of 499 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.83 million shares worth more than $1.01 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 34.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $741.45 million and represent 11.51% of shares outstanding.