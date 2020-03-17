Unsafe At Current Price? – Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP), Infinera Corporation (INFN)

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) shares are -46.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -16.74% or -$6.71 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is -48.93% down YTD and -46.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.82% and -43.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 12, 2020, Stifel recommended the MMP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 16, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the MMP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $66.45. The forecasts give the Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stock a price target range of $75.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $43.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.51% or 22.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.90% in the current quarter to $1.07, up from the $0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.45, up 5.20% from $4.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.98 and $1.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.61 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 217,807 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 109,947. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 212,807 and 98,747 in purchases and sales respectively.

Selvidge Jeff R, a Senior Vice President at the company, sold 2,500 shares worth $151850.0 at $60.74 per share on Feb 20. The Senior Vice President had earlier sold another 10,000 MMP shares valued at $607230.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $60.72 per share. CROYLE ROBERT G (Director) sold 1,910 shares at $60.78 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $116087.0 while MONTAGUE JAMES R, (Director) sold 1,910 shares on Feb 19 for $116079.0 with each share fetching $60.77.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN), on the other hand, is trading around $3.86 with a market cap of $758.49M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Infinera Corporation (INFN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

INFN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -27.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $172.44 million. This represented a 55.16% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $384.57 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.36 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.84 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.63 billion from $1.51 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$167.35 million, significantly lower than the -$99.08 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$197.55 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Infinera Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 30,115 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,052 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.23M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.10% with a share float percentage of 178.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Infinera Corporation having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 27.12 million shares worth more than $215.34 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Oaktree Capital Management, LP, with the investment firm holding over 20.98 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.54 million and represent 11.46% of shares outstanding.