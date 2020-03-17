Unsafe At Current Price? – Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) shares are -1.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.46% or -$0.35 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 2.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.86% and -3.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Citigroup recommended the VIPS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Nomura had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 06, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the VIPS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $125.33. The forecasts give the Vipshop Holdings Limited stock a price target range of $166.61 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $94.59. The two limits represent an upside potential of 91.66% or 85.31%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 30.90% in the current quarter to $0.89, up from the $0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.7, up 3.70% from $7.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.25 and $2.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.56 for the next year.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO), on the other hand, is trading around $51.21 with a market cap of $23.06B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $82.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.81 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 79 times at IHS Markit Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 35 times and accounting for 4,328,293 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,234,882 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 44 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 27.45M shares after the latest sales, with 5.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.00% with a share float percentage of 371.19M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IHS Markit Ltd. having a total of 881 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.0 million shares worth more than $3.17 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 29.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.21 billion and represent 6.91% of shares outstanding.