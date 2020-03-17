Volatility Returns To American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) shares are -41.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.45% or -$1.56 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -42.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.79% and -42.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 18, 2020, Cowen recommended the AEO stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Wedbush had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 11, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the AEO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.13. The forecasts give the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.3% or 14.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.80% in the current quarter to $0.21, down from the $0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.32, up 4.50% from $1.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 509,667 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 286,382. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 228,239 and 71,247 in purchases and sales respectively.

Foyle Jennifer M., a Global Brand President-aerie at the company, sold 117,051 shares worth $2.75 million at $23.53 per share on May 06. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 AEO shares valued at $97000.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $9.70 per share. Kessler Charles F (Global Brand President-AE) sold 3,573 shares at $23.00 per share on Apr 24 for a total of $82179.0 while McLean Andrew J., (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 15,196 shares on Mar 18 for $315317.0 with each share fetching $20.75.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN), on the other hand, is trading around $17.19 with a market cap of $3.23B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.89 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Nordstrom Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 466,375 shares. Insider sales totaled 337,814 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 26 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 51.06M shares after the latest sales, with -0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.50% with a share float percentage of 103.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nordstrom Inc. having a total of 757 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.03 million shares worth more than $492.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 8.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $337.13 million and represent 5.31% of shares outstanding.