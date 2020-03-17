Volatility Returns To Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL), Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares are -33.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.63% or -$3.04 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -30.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.16% and -29.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 04, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the MRVL stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Cowen had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on February 07, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the MRVL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 21 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $29.65. The forecasts give the Marvell Technology Group Ltd. stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.56% or 1.44%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.30% in the current quarter to $0.14, down from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.92, up 12.50% from $0.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.43 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 116 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 129 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,908,086 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,702,917. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 118,417 and 81,592 in purchases and sales respectively.

Micallef Andrew, a COO at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $258700.0 at $25.87 per share on Dec 16. The COO had earlier sold another 10,000 MRVL shares valued at $276700.0 on Jan 16. The shares were sold at $27.67 per share. MURPHY MATTHEW J (CEO and President) sold 15,000 shares at $23.70 per share on Dec 05 for a total of $355500.0 while MURPHY MATTHEW J, (CEO and President) sold 100,000 shares on Nov 12 for $2.8 million with each share fetching $28.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN), on the other hand, is trading around $2.28 with a market cap of $436.00M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 71.32% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 334,996 shares. Insider sales totaled 13,829 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.81M shares after the latest sales, with 37.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 187.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. having a total of 371 institutions that hold shares in the company.