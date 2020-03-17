Volatility Returns To Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares are -87.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.35% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.74% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -89.10% down YTD and -85.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.95% and -83.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 11, 2020, Tudor Pickering recommended the NBR stock is a Hold, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on March 16, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the NBR stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.72. The forecasts give the Nabors Industries Ltd. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 92.6% or -48.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -185.20% in the current quarter to -$0.27, up from the -$0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.12, down -5.40% from -$2.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.42 and -$0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.97 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,993,917 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,063,426. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,185,423 and 721,294 in purchases and sales respectively.

PETRELLO ANTHONY G, a CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO at the company, bought 200 shares worth $2850.0 at $14.25 per share on Feb 27. The CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO had earlier bought another 700 NBR shares valued at $9950.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $14.21 per share. Restrepo William J (Chief Financial Officer) bought 7,230 shares at $13.78 per share on Feb 27 for a total of $99602.0 while Restrepo William J, (Chief Financial Officer) bought 25,000 shares on Feb 25 for $44250.0 with each share fetching $1.77.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), on the other hand, is trading around $99.08 with a market cap of $101.00B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $149.11 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $13.33 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IBM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $7.03 billion. This represented a 67.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $21.78 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $4.11 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.15 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $152.19 billion from $149.62 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $696.0 million while total current assets were at $38.42 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $14.77 billion, significantly lower than the $15.25 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $12.48 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at International Business Machines Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 168,565 shares. Insider sales totaled 82,874 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 42 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -31.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 860.5k shares after the latest sales, with 24.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.90% with a share float percentage of 887.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with International Business Machines Corporation having a total of 2,642 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 73.44 million shares worth more than $9.84 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 62.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.33 billion and represent 6.99% of shares outstanding.