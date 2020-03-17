Finance

Volatility Returns To Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG), Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

By Andrew Francis

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) shares are -48.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.19% or $0.23 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -44.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.09% and -23.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 01, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the PVG stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 13, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the PVG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.66. The forecasts give the Pretium Resources Inc. stock a price target range of $13.75 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.95. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.4% or 17.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -37.50% in the current quarter to $0.06, up from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.5 for the next year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP), on the other hand, is trading around $0.53 with a market cap of $28.67M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$15.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.06k shares after the latest sales, with -111.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.10% with a share float percentage of 49.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Finance

Is Tiffany & Co. (TIF) a good stock to buy now?

Richard Addington - 0
Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) is -13.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.60 and a high...
Read more
Finance

Check out this: MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is on the verge of a huge rally

Sue Brooks - 0
MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) is -44.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.10 and a high...
Read more
Finance

Well positioned to deliver growth? – Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG), The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) shares are -47.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.22% or -$0.65 lower in the...
Read more

Read More

Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Finance Richard Addington - 0
Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) shares are 7.88% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.84% or -$5.32 lower in the latest...
Read more

Switch Inc. (SWCH) Vs. Aptiv PLC (APTV): Updated Outlook

News Richard Addington - 0
Switch Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) shares are 2.02% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.49% or $0.65 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

Recent

Top attractive stock of the week – The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB)

Markets Andrew Francis - 0
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE: NTB) is -8.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low...
Read more

Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)?

Industry Winifred Gerald - 0
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) is 8.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.16...
Read more

Well positioned to deliver growth? – Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

Companies Sue Brooks - 0
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) shares are -1.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.09% or -$1.33 lower in the latest...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us