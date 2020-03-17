Volatility Returns To Shopify Inc. (SHOP), Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) shares are -18.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.55% or -$68.61 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -13.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.96% and -39.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the SHOP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 13, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the SHOP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $322.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $567.97. The forecasts give the Shopify Inc. stock a price target range of $675.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $360.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.25% or 10.47%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 79.20% in the current quarter to -$0.19, down from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.23, up 37.10% from $0.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.15 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.83 for the next year.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI), on the other hand, is trading around $2.92 with a market cap of $273.34M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Everi Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 305,549 shares. Insider sales totaled 185,272 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 816.01k shares after the latest sales, with 18.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.90% with a share float percentage of 83.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Everi Holdings Inc. having a total of 247 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Eagle Asset Management Inc with over 6.24 million shares worth more than $83.77 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Eagle Asset Management Inc held 7.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 5.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74.44 million and represent 6.56% of shares outstanding.