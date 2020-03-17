Well positioned to deliver growth? – CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE), Euronav NV (EURN)

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) shares are -37.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.21% or -$7.98 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -34.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.90% and -40.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 26, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the CBRE stock is a Buy, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 24, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the CBRE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $61.57. The forecasts give the CBRE Group Inc. stock a price target range of $68.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $54.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.53% or 28.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 27.40% in the current quarter to $0.77, up from the $0.74 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.67, up 8.40% from $3.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.64 and $0.8. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.9 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 64 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 600,186 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,617,515. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 456,828 and 195,445 in purchases and sales respectively.

CONCANNON WILLIAM F, a CEO, GWS at the company, sold 1,047 shares worth $57592.0 at $55.01 per share on Nov 22. The CEO, GWS had earlier sold another 8,268 CBRE shares valued at $455019.0 on Nov 25. The shares were sold at $55.03 per share. LAFITTE MICHAEL J (CEO, Advisory Services) sold 26,759 shares at $56.02 per share on Nov 18 for a total of $1.5 million while SULENTIC ROBERT E, (President and CEO) sold 40,000 shares on Nov 15 for $2.21 million with each share fetching $55.30.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN), on the other hand, is trading around $9.05 with a market cap of $1.95B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Euronav NV having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are M&G Investment Management Ltd with over 7.58 million shares worth more than $95.02 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, M&G Investment Management Ltd held 3.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace Asia Ltd, with the investment firm holding over 5.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.77 million and represent 2.64% of shares outstanding.