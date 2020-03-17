Well positioned to deliver growth? – Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI), Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) shares are -54.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -41.10% or -$13.64 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -52.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -50.11% and -60.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 25, 2019, Macquarie recommended the GLPI stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 06, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the GLPI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.40. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 60.43.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.54, up from the $0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.3, up 3.30% from $1.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.57 and $0.6. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 31 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 669,256 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 604,588. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 654,256 and 563,130 in purchases and sales respectively.

Urdang E Scott, a Director at the company, bought 3,000 shares worth $103920.0 at $34.64 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 GLPI shares valued at $307060.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $30.71 per share. Urdang E Scott (Director) bought 2,500 shares at $40.73 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $101825.0 while Urdang E Scott, (Director) bought 2,500 shares on Mar 06 for $106100.0 with each share fetching $42.44.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY), on the other hand, is trading around $0.50 with a market cap of $90.53M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 89.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at Party City Holdco Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 384,848 shares. Insider sales totaled 35,716,258 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.43M shares after the latest sales, with 7.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.90% with a share float percentage of 85.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Party City Holdco Inc. having a total of 168 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 7.95 million shares worth more than $18.61 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, CAS Investment Partners, LLC held 8.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.94 million and represent 8.12% of shares outstanding.