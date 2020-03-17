Well positioned to deliver growth? – Raytheon Company (RTN), Cerner Corporation (CERN)

Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) shares are -41.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.53% or -$20.27 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -40.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.02% and -42.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Wolfe Research recommended the RTN stock is a Peer Perform, while earlier, Alembic Global Advisors had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 19, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the RTN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $129.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $249.92. The forecasts give the Raytheon Company stock a price target range of $270.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $169.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.01% or 23.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.30% in the current quarter to $2.78, up from the $2.77 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $12.65, up 6.90% from $11.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.84 and $3.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $14.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 90 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 227,077 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 237,168. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 157,451 and 104,822 in purchases and sales respectively.

Winnefeld James A Jr, a Director at the company, bought 100 shares worth $19112.0 at $191.12 per share on Feb 28. The Vice President and CFO had earlier sold another 9,539 RTN shares valued at $1.89 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $198.48 per share. Kremer Wesley D (Vice President) sold 9,020 shares at $224.12 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $2.02 million while Newsome Randa G, (Vice President) sold 6,806 shares on Feb 18 for $1.53 million with each share fetching $224.12.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), on the other hand, is trading around $60.53 with a market cap of $19.95B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $78.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 37 times at Cerner Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 526,825 shares. Insider sales totaled 546,779 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.06M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.60% with a share float percentage of 300.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerner Corporation having a total of 1,089 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.45 million shares worth more than $2.46 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 23.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.73 billion and represent 7.54% of shares outstanding.