Well positioned to deliver growth? – Under Armour Inc. (UAA), GoPro Inc. (GPRO)

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) shares are -57.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.89% or -$1.61 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -52.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.64% and -45.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 12, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the UAA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on February 12, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the UAA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.63. The forecasts give the Under Armour Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.2% or 8.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.13, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.12, down -3.00% from $0.34 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.19 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 54,732 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 13,786. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 18,000 and 8,569 in purchases and sales respectively.

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO), on the other hand, is trading around $2.01 with a market cap of $385.78M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at GoPro Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 729,583 shares. Insider sales totaled 157,507 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.35M shares after the latest sales, with 93.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.60% with a share float percentage of 125.93M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GoPro Inc. having a total of 230 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Prentice Capital Management, LP with over 12.67 million shares worth more than $54.98 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Prentice Capital Management, LP held 9.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.83 million and represent 8.67% of shares outstanding.