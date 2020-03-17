Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Vs. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW): Which Is Riskier?

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) shares are -47.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -20.44% or -$8.55 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -38.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -29.81% and -52.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the WDC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Stifel had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the WDC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $80.38. The forecasts give the Western Digital Corporation stock a price target range of $101.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $60.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.06% or 44.55%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.90% in the current quarter to $0.95, up from the $0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.2, up 1.60% from $4.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.88 and $1.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 51 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 642,605 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 288,696. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 221,367 and 63,495 in purchases and sales respectively.

RAY MICHAEL CHARLES, a EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec at the company, sold 4,387 shares worth $302703.0 at $69.00 per share on Feb 04. The President and COO had earlier sold another 200 WDC shares valued at $14032.0 on Feb 05. The shares were sold at $70.16 per share. CORDANO MICHAEL D (President and COO) sold 10,015 shares at $66.26 per share on Jan 31 for a total of $663640.0 while CORDANO MICHAEL D, (President and COO) sold 14,706 shares on Jan 23 for $1.04 million with each share fetching $70.80.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW), on the other hand, is trading around $13.72 with a market cap of $8.37B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.46 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Medical Properties Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 2,013,813 shares. Insider sales totaled 333,349 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.44M shares after the latest sales, with 57.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.30% with a share float percentage of 514.49M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medical Properties Trust Inc. having a total of 690 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 79.03 million shares worth more than $1.67 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 63.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.34 billion and represent 12.16% of shares outstanding.