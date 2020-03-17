What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR), TOTAL S.A. (TOT)

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares are -28.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.28% or -$7.68 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.25% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -29.22% down YTD and -27.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.75% and -24.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 05, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the DLTR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Loop Capital had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on March 16, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the DLTR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $67.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $93.82. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 28.57.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.30% in the current quarter to $1.06, down from the $1.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.02, up 3.70% from $4.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.75 and $0.97. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 86 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 67 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 273,550 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 293,599. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 500 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lewis Lemuel E, a Director at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $88540.0 at $88.54 per share on Dec 03. The Director had earlier bought another 500 DLTR shares valued at $37632.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $75.26 per share. Lewis Lemuel E (Director) bought 1,000 shares at $89.49 per share on Dec 02 for a total of $89490.0 while SAUNDERS THOMAS A, (Director) sold 1,000 shares on Oct 11 for $116200.0 with each share fetching $116.20.

TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT), on the other hand, is trading around $26.30 with a market cap of $82.10B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $66.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.35% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TOTAL S.A. (TOT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TOT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $11.02 billion. This represented a 74.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $42.54 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.04 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.47 as given in the last earnings report.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.50% with a share float percentage of 2.31B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TOTAL S.A. having a total of 741 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 19.8 million shares worth more than $1.1 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 9.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 17.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $965.12 million and represent 8.76% of shares outstanding.