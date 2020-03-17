What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) shares are -42.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -19.02% or -$19.83 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -41.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.66% and -44.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 10, 2019, Goldman recommended the HCA stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on September 06, 2019. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the HCA stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $84.45 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $171.55. The forecasts give the HCA Healthcare Inc. stock a price target range of $186.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $143.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.6% or 40.94%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $2.88, down from the $2.97 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $11.69, up 5.80% from $10.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.58 and $3.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $12.94 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 63 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 74 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 801,151 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 706,482. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 430,699 and 281,268 in purchases and sales respectively.

Reiner Deborah M, a SVP – Mktg. & Communications at the company, sold 2,050 shares worth $307746.0 at $150.12 per share on Feb 12. The SVP and CIO had earlier sold another 5,167 HCA shares valued at $775050.0 on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $150.00 per share. Whalen Kathleen M (SVP & Chief Ethics Officer) sold 1,956 shares at $146.46 per share on Feb 07 for a total of $286475.0 while Torres Kathryn A., (SVP-Payer Contracting & Align.) sold 1,500 shares on Feb 05 for $223743.0 with each share fetching $149.16.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG), on the other hand, is trading around $10.56 with a market cap of $706.99M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Signet Jewelers Limited over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 803k shares after the latest sales, with 1.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 51.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Signet Jewelers Limited having a total of 307 institutions that hold shares in the company.