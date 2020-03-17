What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Okta Inc. (OKTA), Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares are -16.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.45% or -$11.21 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -15.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.34% and -28.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 04, 2020, Needham recommended the OKTA stock is a Hold, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on March 06, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the OKTA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $96.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $148.12. The forecasts give the Okta Inc. stock a price target range of $162.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $120.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.69% or 19.93%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 80.00% in the current quarter to -$0.23, down from the -$0.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.38, up 32.70% from -$0.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.16 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 45 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 84,023 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 675,078. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 61,511 and 97,878 in purchases and sales respectively.

Runyan Jonathan T, a General Counsel and Secretary at the company, sold 5,174 shares worth $599901.0 at $115.95 per share on Mar 10. The insider had earlier sold another 50,000 OKTA shares valued at $5.78 million on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $115.50 per share. HOROWITZ BENJAMIN A (Director) sold 37,878 shares at $136.18 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $5.16 million while Race Charles, sold 50,000 shares on Feb 10 for $6.68 million with each share fetching $133.61.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), on the other hand, is trading around $39.12 with a market cap of $5.85B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $70.36 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at Voya Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 523,188 shares. Insider sales totaled 410,695 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 882.68k shares after the latest sales, with 70.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 131.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Voya Financial Inc. having a total of 632 institutions that hold shares in the company.