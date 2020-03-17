What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK), Avantor Inc. (AVTR)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) shares are -32.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.19% or -$1.52 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -34.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.47% and -31.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 15, 2019, Daiwa Securities recommended the TAK stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Cowen had Initiated the stock as a Market Perform on November 01, 2019. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TAK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2357.15. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 99.43.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$67.69, up 16,637.40% from $1.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $104 and $104. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $228.04 for the next year.

Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR), on the other hand, is trading around $10.05 with a market cap of $6.71B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.44 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.83% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.76 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Avantor Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 830,355 shares. Insider sales totaled 20,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 26.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 28.04M shares after the latest sales, with -114.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.90% with a share float percentage of 434.53M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avantor Inc. having a total of 216 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. with over 110.48 million shares worth more than $2.01 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. held 19.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 78.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.42 billion and represent 13.66% of shares outstanding.