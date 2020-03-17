What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) shares are -23.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.28% or -$47.0 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -20.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.70% and -25.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 10, 2019, Jefferies recommended the UNH stock is a Hold, while earlier, Mizuho had Initiated the stock as a Buy on October 18, 2019. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the UNH stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 20 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $225.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $338.17. The forecasts give the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock a price target range of $366.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $293.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.51% or 23.19%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.40% in the current quarter to $3.59, down from the $3.73 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $16.48, up 8.20% from $15.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $3.93 and $4.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $18.94 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 129 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 74 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 492,075 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 799,321. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 425,902 and 293,038 in purchases and sales respectively.

BURKE RICHARD T, a Director at the company, sold 15,000 shares worth $4.49 million at $299.45 per share on Jan 16. The Director had earlier sold another 10,000 UNH shares valued at $3.06 million on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $306.04 per share. WILSON D ELLEN (Executive Vice President) sold 7,400 shares at $273.86 per share on Nov 18 for a total of $2.03 million while ROOS THOMAS E, (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,177 shares on Nov 07 for $300177.0 with each share fetching $255.04.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), on the other hand, is trading around $10.26 with a market cap of $4.05B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $28.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Amarin Corporation plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 6,400 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,400 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.1M shares after the latest sales, with 92.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.60% with a share float percentage of 120.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amarin Corporation plc having a total of 389 institutions that hold shares in the company.