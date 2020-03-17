What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Zillow Group Inc. (Z), Welltower Inc. (WELL)

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares are -37.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -21.11% or -$7.67 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -32.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -36.25% and -44.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 16, 2019, Standpoint Research recommended the Z stock is a Hold, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Sector Weight on February 28, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the Z stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $46.00. The forecasts give the Zillow Group Inc. stock a price target range of $80.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.16% or 18.09%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.30% in the current quarter to -$0.32, down from the -$0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.12, up 76.50% from -$0.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.41 and -$0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.82 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,700,956 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 653,927. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 541,263 and 576,388 in purchases and sales respectively.

Frink Lloyd D, a Chairman & President at the company, sold 1,050 shares worth $46494.0 at $44.28 per share on Mar 11. The Chairman & President had earlier sold another 4,200 Z shares valued at $185976.0 on Mar 11. The shares were sold at $44.28 per share. Rascoff Spencer M (Director) sold 87,696 shares at $53.98 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $4.73 million while BLACHFORD ERIK C, (Director) sold 46,300 shares on Mar 03 for $2.45 million with each share fetching $52.95.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), on the other hand, is trading around $38.77 with a market cap of $19.56B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $84.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Welltower Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 180,422 shares. Insider sales totaled 76,463 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 623.7k shares after the latest sales, with 41.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.80% with a share float percentage of 409.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Welltower Inc. having a total of 1,174 institutions that hold shares in the company.