What should you know before buying stock in Visa Inc. (V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is -19.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $151.54 and a high of $214.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The V stock was last observed hovering at around $175.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -23.82% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.46% off the consensus price target high of $247.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are 19.14% higher than the price target low of $188.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $152.01, the stock is -19.94% and -22.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.46 million and changing -13.55% at the moment leaves the stock -16.62% off its SMA200. V registered -2.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $195.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $182.25.

The stock witnessed a -26.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.77%, and is -11.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.24% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Visa Inc. (V) has around 19500 employees, a market worth around $352.82B and $23.53B in sales. and $23.53B in sales Current P/E ratio is 28.88 and Fwd P/E is 21.22. Profit margin for the company is 50.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.31% and -29.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.50%).

Visa Inc. (V) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Visa Inc. (V) is a “Buy”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 29 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Visa Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.39 with sales reaching $5.96B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 20.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.40% year-over-year.

Visa Inc. (V) Top Institutional Holders

3,500 institutions hold shares in Visa Inc. (V), with 4.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 97.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.32B, and float is at 1.69B with Short Float at 1.55%. Institutions hold 97.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 147.94 million shares valued at $27.8 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.67% of the V Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 125.23 million shares valued at $23.53 billion to account for 7.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 87.83 million shares representing 5.15% and valued at over $16.5 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 83.71 million with a market value of $15.73 billion.

Visa Inc. (V) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Visa Inc. (V) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELLY ALFRED F JR, the company’s CHAIRMAN & CEO. SEC filings show that KELLY ALFRED F JR sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $174.04 per share for a total of $1.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138090.0 shares.

Visa Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Biggar Lynne (EVP, CHIEF MRKTNG & COMM OFF) sold a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $211.18 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13870.0 shares of the V stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, HOFFMEISTER JAMES H (SVP, GBL CORP CONTRL & CAO) disposed off 2,186 shares at an average price of $208.71 for $456246.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Visa Inc. (V).

Visa Inc. (V): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) that is trading -19.16% down over the past 12 months. WEX Inc. (WEX) is -39.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.22% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.51.