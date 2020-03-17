Markets

Which institution holds the most shares in Nokia Corporation (NOK)

By Andrew Francis

Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) is -34.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $6.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The NOK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $4.91 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.28% off the consensus price target high of $6.59 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are 21.43% higher than the price target low of $3.08 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.42, the stock is -35.41% and -38.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.21 million and changing -11.68% at the moment leaves the stock -45.60% off its SMA200. NOK registered -62.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.44.

The stock witnessed a -44.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.21%, and is -26.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.50% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) has around 98322 employees, a market worth around $16.62B and $26.27B in sales. and $26.27B in sales Current P/E ratio is 1210.00 and Fwd P/E is 6.99. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.72% and -62.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Nokia Corporation (NOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nokia Corporation (NOK) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nokia Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $5.83B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 102.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.00% in year-over-year returns.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) Top Institutional Holders

445 institutions hold shares in Nokia Corporation (NOK), with institutional investors hold 4.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.87B, and float is at 5.39B with Short Float at 0.76%. Institutions hold 4.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 35.92 million shares valued at $133.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.47% of the NOK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Levin Easterly Partners LLC with 22.24 million shares valued at $82.49 million to account for 3.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ariel Investments, LLC which holds 17.99 million shares representing 2.74% and valued at over $66.74 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 2.04% of the shares totaling 13.39 million with a market value of $49.69 million.

Nokia Corporation (NOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -64.01% down over the past 12 months. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 3.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.69% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 35.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.94.

Markets

Top attractive stock of the week – T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

Richard Addington - 0
T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) is -76.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high...
Read more
Markets

Which institution holds the most shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Sue Brooks - 0
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is -13.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $99.09 and...
Read more
Markets

Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY), Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) shares are -8.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.75% or -$1.79 lower in the latest...
Read more

Read More

Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC), Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT)

Markets Richard Addington - 0
Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares are -45.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.54% or $0.37 higher in the latest...
Read more

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Vs. Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD): Which Is Riskier?

News Richard Addington - 0
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) shares are -32.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.98% or -$0.94 lower in the...
Read more

Will Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Markets Winifred Gerald - 0
Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) is -39.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.20 and a high...
Read more

Recent

Is BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) Getting More Institutional Investors?

News Andrew Francis - 0
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) is 7.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.40 and a...
Read more

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is attracting new Institutional Money

Industry Winifred Gerald - 0
ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) is -51.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.12 and a high of...
Read more

This Could Be A Brutal Week For NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC), AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)

Industry Andrew Francis - 0
NanoViricides Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares are 278.49% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.95% or -$0.82 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us