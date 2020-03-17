Which institution holds the most shares in Nokia Corporation (NOK)

Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) is -34.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $6.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The NOK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $4.91 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.28% off the consensus price target high of $6.59 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are 21.43% higher than the price target low of $3.08 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.42, the stock is -35.41% and -38.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.21 million and changing -11.68% at the moment leaves the stock -45.60% off its SMA200. NOK registered -62.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.44.

The stock witnessed a -44.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.21%, and is -26.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.50% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) has around 98322 employees, a market worth around $16.62B and $26.27B in sales. and $26.27B in sales Current P/E ratio is 1210.00 and Fwd P/E is 6.99. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.72% and -62.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Nokia Corporation (NOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nokia Corporation (NOK) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nokia Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $5.83B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 102.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.00% in year-over-year returns.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) Top Institutional Holders

445 institutions hold shares in Nokia Corporation (NOK), with institutional investors hold 4.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.87B, and float is at 5.39B with Short Float at 0.76%. Institutions hold 4.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 35.92 million shares valued at $133.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.47% of the NOK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Levin Easterly Partners LLC with 22.24 million shares valued at $82.49 million to account for 3.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ariel Investments, LLC which holds 17.99 million shares representing 2.74% and valued at over $66.74 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 2.04% of the shares totaling 13.39 million with a market value of $49.69 million.

Nokia Corporation (NOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -64.01% down over the past 12 months. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 3.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.69% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 35.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.94.