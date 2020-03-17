Which institution holds the most shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is -13.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $99.09 and a high of $128.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The PG stock was last observed hovering at around $114.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.57% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.13% off the consensus price target high of $143.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 2.25% higher than the price target low of $111.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.50, the stock is -9.24% and -11.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.96 million and changing -4.88% at the moment leaves the stock -9.32% off its SMA200. PG registered 5.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $122.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $119.66.

The stock witnessed a -13.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.90%, and is -6.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.32% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has around 97000 employees, a market worth around $293.59B and $69.59B in sales. and $69.59B in sales Current P/E ratio is 59.94 and Fwd P/E is 20.51. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.50% and -15.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Procter & Gamble Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.09 with sales reaching $16.89B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.20% in year-over-year returns.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Top Institutional Holders

3,359 institutions hold shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), with 2.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 65.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.71B, and float is at 2.47B with Short Float at 0.86%. Institutions hold 65.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 223.46 million shares valued at $27.91 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.05% of the PG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 168.17 million shares valued at $21.0 billion to account for 6.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 117.2 million shares representing 4.75% and valued at over $14.64 billion, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.68% of the shares totaling 41.4 million with a market value of $5.17 billion.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TASTAD CAROLYN M, the company’s Group Pres-Chief Sales Officer. SEC filings show that TASTAD CAROLYN M sold 1,641 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $110.44 per share for a total of $181232.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53421.0 shares.

The Procter & Gamble Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Keith R. Alexandra (CEO – Beauty) sold a total of 4,311 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $110.44 per share for $476107.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40851.0 shares of the PG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Keith R. Alexandra (CEO – Beauty) disposed off 1,041 shares at an average price of $110.44 for $114968.0. The insider now directly holds 8,475 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG).

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is trading -8.46% down over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -7.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.58% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.8.