Which Institutions Own Shares In Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)?

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is -15.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $6.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The KGC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $5.99 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 20.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.00, the stock is -24.26% and -19.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 43.51 million and changing 15.27% at the moment leaves the stock -12.54% off its SMA200. KGC registered 18.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.58.

The stock witnessed a -22.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.26%, and is -22.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.21% over the week and 10.30% over the month.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has around 8850 employees, a market worth around $5.97B and $3.50B in sales. and $3.50B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.03 and Fwd P/E is 10.42. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.33% and -36.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kinross Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $922.76M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 23.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Top Institutional Holders

0 institutions hold shares in Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), with 44.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.52% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.49B, and float is at 1.25B with Short Float at 1.62%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -31.17% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.37% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.05.