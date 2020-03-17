Which Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (PFE)?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is -22.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.00 and a high of $44.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The PFE stock was last observed hovering at around $32.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.53% off its average median price target of $41.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.06% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 16.17% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.18, the stock is -12.62% and -18.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 47.77 million and changing -7.73% at the moment leaves the stock -21.16% off its SMA200. PFE registered -27.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.22.

The stock witnessed a -18.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.69%, and is -10.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.27% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has around 88300 employees, a market worth around $179.42B and $51.75B in sales. and $51.75B in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.75 and Fwd P/E is 9.71. Profit margin for the company is 31.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.60% and -32.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pfizer Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $11.96B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 62.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.90% in year-over-year returns.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Top Institutional Holders

3,163 institutions hold shares in Pfizer Inc. (PFE), with 1.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 73.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.94B, and float is at 5.55B with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 73.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 449.96 million shares valued at $17.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.11% of the PFE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 426.23 million shares valued at $16.7 billion to account for 7.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 291.79 million shares representing 5.26% and valued at over $11.43 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.49% of the shares totaling 193.73 million with a market value of $7.59 billion.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at Pfizer Inc. (PFE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PFIZER INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PFIZER INC bought 312,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $16.00 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.48 million shares.

Pfizer Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that Gottlieb Scott (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $37.00 per share for $36997.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4000.0 shares of the PFE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 17, PFIZER INC (10% Owner) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $18.00 for $900000.0. The insider now directly holds 4,593,847 shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE).

Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 4.39% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -7.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.71% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 61.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.72.