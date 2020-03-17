Markets

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Vs. Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Which Is Riskier?

By Richard Addington

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares are -81.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.38% or $0.07 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -78.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 71.25% and -52.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 11, 2020, Cowen recommended the WLL stock is a Underperform, while earlier, CapitalOne had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 16, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the WLL stock is a “Hold. 6 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.83. The forecasts give the Whiting Petroleum Corporation stock a price target range of $10.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.10. The two limits represent an upside potential of 86.3% or -1270.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 46.30% in the current quarter to -$0.45, down from the -$0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.72, down -15.10% from -$0.86 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.69 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 236,667 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 71,594. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 112,879 and 36,565 in purchases and sales respectively.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), on the other hand, is trading around $7.57 with a market cap of $3.35B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 71.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at Devon Energy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 525,587 shares. Insider sales totaled 134,025 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 34 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.97M shares after the latest sales, with 22.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.10% with a share float percentage of 370.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Devon Energy Corporation having a total of 884 institutions that hold shares in the company.

