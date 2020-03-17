Who are the Institutional Holders in Square Inc. (SQ)?

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is -34.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.31 and a high of $87.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The SQ stock was last observed hovering at around $57.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -16.5% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.7% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 40 analysts, but current levels are -11.54% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.27, the stock is -45.34% and -43.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.51 million and changing -28.56% at the moment leaves the stock -39.50% off its SMA200. SQ registered -46.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -29.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.10.

The stock witnessed a -49.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.34%, and is -37.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.09% over the week and 7.35% over the month.

Square Inc. (SQ) has around 3835 employees, a market worth around $20.94B and $4.71B in sales. and $4.71B in sales Current P/E ratio is 67.21 and Fwd P/E is 31.58. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -21.10% and -52.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Square Inc. (SQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Square Inc. (SQ) is a “Overweight”. 40 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Square Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $652.29M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 950.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.70% year-over-year.

Square Inc. (SQ) Top Institutional Holders

1,025 institutions hold shares in Square Inc. (SQ), with 5.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.17% while institutional investors hold 75.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 507.30M, and float is at 350.34M with Short Float at 8.57%. Institutions hold 74.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.84 million shares valued at $1.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.57% of the SQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.82 million shares valued at $1.18 billion to account for 5.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 17.8 million shares representing 5.02% and valued at over $1.11 billion, while Viking Global Investors, L.P. holds 2.83% of the shares totaling 10.04 million with a market value of $628.36 million.

Square Inc. (SQ) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at Square Inc. (SQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 66 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dale Ajmere, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Dale Ajmere sold 5,038 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $79.35 per share for a total of $399741.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44671.0 shares.

Square Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Reses Jacqueline D (Capital Lead) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $81.17 per share for $2.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 211451.0 shares of the SQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Grassadonia Brian (Cash App Lead) disposed off 4,060 shares at an average price of $81.91 for $332570.0. The insider now directly holds 126,830 shares of Square Inc. (SQ).

Square Inc. (SQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -14.80% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -42.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.36% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 33.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.88.