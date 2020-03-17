Who are the Institutional Holders in The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX)?

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) is -32.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.60 and a high of $64.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The TJX stock was last observed hovering at around $51.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.52% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.71% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 31.58% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.05, the stock is -31.48% and -32.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.46 million and changing -20.40% at the moment leaves the stock -28.44% off its SMA200. TJX registered -20.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -27.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.32.

The stock witnessed a -35.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.55%, and is -28.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.11% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has around 270000 employees, a market worth around $55.64B and $41.72B in sales. and $41.72B in sales Current P/E ratio is 15.38 and Fwd P/E is 13.14. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -13.76% and -36.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.80%).

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The TJX Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $9.87B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 24.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.50% in year-over-year returns.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Top Institutional Holders

1,967 institutions hold shares in The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX), with 865.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.07% while institutional investors hold 93.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.36B, and float is at 1.20B with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 93.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 99.01 million shares valued at $6.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.23% of the TJX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 88.66 million shares valued at $5.41 billion to account for 7.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 67.06 million shares representing 5.57% and valued at over $4.09 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.77% of the shares totaling 57.45 million with a market value of $3.51 billion.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LANE AMY B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LANE AMY B sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $62.95 per share for a total of $31475.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28271.0 shares.

The TJX Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that MEYROWITZ CAROL (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 74,262 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $60.55 per share for $4.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 330679.0 shares of the TJX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26, Herrman Ernie (CEO & President) disposed off 127,296 shares at an average price of $60.38 for $7.69 million. The insider now directly holds 575,966 shares of The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX).

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ascena Retail Group Inc. (ASNA) that is trading -93.27% down over the past 12 months. Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is -17.76% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.71% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.22.