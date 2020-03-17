Who is the Top Investor In American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is -44.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.12 and a high of $35.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The AAL stock was last observed hovering at around $14.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.61% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.05% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -32.67% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.92, the stock is -23.47% and -36.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 84.48 million and changing 11.25% at the moment leaves the stock -43.51% off its SMA200. AAL registered -49.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -46.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.12.

The stock witnessed a -47.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.57%, and is 7.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.85% over the week and 10.62% over the month.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has around 133000 employees, a market worth around $8.20B and $45.77B in sales. and $45.77B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.18 and Fwd P/E is 2.93. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.34% and -54.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Airlines Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $10.39B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 25.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.90% in year-over-year returns.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), with 170.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.01% while institutional investors hold 8.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 515.07M, and float is at 421.02M with Short Float at 10.84%. Institutions hold 5.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 68.46 million shares valued at $1.96 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.07% of the AAL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 42.57 million shares valued at $1.22 billion to account for 9.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc which holds 42.5 million shares representing 9.98% and valued at over $1.22 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.45% of the shares totaling 23.23 million with a market value of $666.18 million.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EMBLER MICHAEL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that EMBLER MICHAEL J bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $19.33 per share for a total of $77312.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34969.0 shares.

American Airlines Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that CAHILL JOHN T (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $18.97 per share for $474125.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50000.0 shares of the AAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, CAHILL JOHN T (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $25.14 for $628378.0. The insider now directly holds 25,000 shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL).

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -30.04% down over the past 12 months. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -26.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.77% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 40.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.43.