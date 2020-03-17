Who is the Top Investor In Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) is -77.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.61 and a high of $135.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The RCL stock was last observed hovering at around $32.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.39% off its average median price target of $122.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.85% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 52.48% higher than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.94, the stock is -61.45% and -71.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.26 million and changing -7.39% at the moment leaves the stock -73.33% off its SMA200. RCL registered -74.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $103.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $111.81.

The stock witnessed a -73.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.05%, and is -37.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.58% over the week and 13.17% over the month.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has around 85300 employees, a market worth around $9.17B and $10.95B in sales. and $10.95B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.35 and Fwd P/E is 2.86. Profit margin for the company is 17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.65% and -77.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $2.39B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.10% in year-over-year returns.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Top Institutional Holders

977 institutions hold shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), with 38.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.46% while institutional investors hold 95.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 306.35M, and float is at 170.42M with Short Float at 3.41%. Institutions hold 77.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.57 million shares valued at $2.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.88% of the RCL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.27 million shares valued at $1.64 billion to account for 5.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 9.21 million shares representing 4.41% and valued at over $1.23 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 4.10% of the shares totaling 8.57 million with a market value of $1.14 billion.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pimentel Lawrence R, the company’s Pres&CEO, Azamara Club Cruises. SEC filings show that Pimentel Lawrence R sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $120.00 per share for a total of $1.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31238.0 shares.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Fain Richard D (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $119.69 per share for $2.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 765651.0 shares of the RCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Fain Richard D (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $131.07 for $2.62 million. The insider now directly holds 785,651 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL).

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -29.35% down over the past 12 months. Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is -74.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.18% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.31.