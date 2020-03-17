Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)?

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is -29.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.00 and a high of $58.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The CSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $37.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.93% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.82% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 15.72% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.71, the stock is -18.74% and -25.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 43.97 million and changing -10.44% at the moment leaves the stock -31.14% off its SMA200. CSCO registered -36.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.85.

The stock witnessed a -28.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.19%, and is -11.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.89% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has around 75900 employees, a market worth around $159.54B and $51.55B in sales. and $51.55B in sales Current P/E ratio is 12.24 and Fwd P/E is 9.99. Profit margin for the company is 21.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.15% and -42.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cisco Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.8 with sales reaching $12.59B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 30.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.00% year-over-year.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Top Institutional Holders

3,290 institutions hold shares in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), with 1.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.04% while institutional investors hold 74.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.73B, and float is at 4.24B with Short Float at 0.89%. Institutions hold 74.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 352.96 million shares valued at $16.93 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.32% of the CSCO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 317.19 million shares valued at $15.21 billion to account for 7.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 187.55 million shares representing 4.42% and valued at over $8.99 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 2.51% of the shares totaling 106.43 million with a market value of $5.1 billion.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kramer Kelly A., the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Kramer Kelly A. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $41.17 per share for a total of $2.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279741.0 shares.

Cisco Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Martinez Maria (EVP, Chief Customer Exp Offcr) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $46.53 per share for $232659.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 199321.0 shares of the CSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Tan Irving (EVP, Chief of Operations) disposed off 4,079 shares at an average price of $46.52 for $189774.0. The insider now directly holds 142,840 shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO).

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is trading 3.27% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -28.94% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.56% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 37.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.4.