Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Gold Fields Limited (GFI)?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) is -21.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.57 and a high of $7.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The GFI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.09% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.29% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 5.15% higher than the price target low of $5.44 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.16, the stock is -20.34% and -18.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.56 million and changing 26.78% at the moment leaves the stock -9.68% off its SMA200. GFI registered 31.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.72.

The stock witnessed a -17.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.28%, and is -19.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.65% over the week and 9.88% over the month.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has around 5601 employees, a market worth around $6.33B and $2.97B in sales. and $2.97B in sales Current P/E ratio is 26.46 and Fwd P/E is 7.22. Profit margin for the company is -11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.54% and -34.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gold Fields Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020. The EPS is expected to shrink by -993.80% this year.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Top Institutional Holders

0 institutions hold shares in Gold Fields Limited (GFI), with 540.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.26% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.23B, and float is at 875.05M with Short Float at 0.55%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 91.07 million shares valued at $601.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.09% of the GFI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 37.09 million shares valued at $244.78 million to account for 4.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. which holds 33.96 million shares representing 4.13% and valued at over $224.14 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.86% of the shares totaling 23.51 million with a market value of $155.14 million.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) that is trading -62.60% down over the past 12 months. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is -11.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.76% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.92.