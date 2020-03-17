Why should you buy stock in Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)?

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) is 62.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $2.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The AYTU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $4.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 66.74% higher than the price target low of $4.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.58, the stock is 94.72% and 95.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 82.26 million and changing 37.39% at the moment leaves the stock 33.35% off its SMA200. AYTU registered 4.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8200 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1800.

The stock witnessed a 108.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.35%, and is 354.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 101.06% over the week and 36.24% over the month.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $32.28M and $8.70M in sales. and $8.70M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 371.36% and -47.16% from its 52-week high.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aytu BioScience Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $6.4M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 77.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 196.20% year-over-year.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU), with 1.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.71% while institutional investors hold 57.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.43M, and institutions hold 53.17% of the Float.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.