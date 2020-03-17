Why should you buy stock in Synchrony Financial (SYF)?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is -50.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.65 and a high of $38.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The SYF stock was last observed hovering at around $24.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.28% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.02% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 45.91% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.85, the stock is -39.31% and -44.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.14 million and changing -26.03% at the moment leaves the stock -47.89% off its SMA200. SYF registered -46.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.17.

The stock witnessed a -47.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.64%, and is -28.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.31% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) has around 16500 employees, a market worth around $12.38B and $19.09B in sales. and $19.09B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.22 and Fwd P/E is 3.91. Profit margin for the company is 19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -17.55% and -53.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.50%).

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synchrony Financial (SYF) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synchrony Financial is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/17/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.96 with sales reaching $3.96B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 48.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.50% in year-over-year returns.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Top Institutional Holders

1,037 institutions hold shares in Synchrony Financial (SYF), with 2.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.37% while institutional investors hold 98.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 693.31M, and float is at 611.21M with Short Float at 2.48%. Institutions hold 98.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 53.04 million shares valued at $1.91 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.65% of the SYF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 41.19 million shares valued at $1.48 billion to account for 6.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 35.38 million shares representing 5.77% and valued at over $1.27 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.44% of the shares totaling 27.25 million with a market value of $981.1 million.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Insider Activity

A total of 113 insider transactions have happened at Synchrony Financial (SYF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 83 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KEANE MARGARET M. SEC filings show that KEANE MARGARET M sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $30.20 per share for a total of $3.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 712492.0 shares.

Synchrony Financial disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that MOTHNER JONATHAN S sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $30.20 per share for $3.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 141777.0 shares of the SYF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, MELITO DAVID P disposed off 7,658 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $229740.0. The insider now directly holds 23,335 shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF).

Synchrony Financial (SYF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) that is trading -57.45% down over the past 12 months. FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) is -11.85% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.57% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.08.