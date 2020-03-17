Why should you buy stock in The Kroger Co. (KR)?

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is 7.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.70 and a high of $33.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The KR stock was last observed hovering at around $30.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.95% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -29.58% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.10, the stock is 3.23% and 7.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.27 million and changing 1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 20.88% off its SMA200. KR registered 27.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.77.

The stock witnessed a 8.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.28%, and is -0.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.72% over the week and 5.28% over the month.

The Kroger Co. (KR) has around 453000 employees, a market worth around $26.16B and $121.18B in sales. and $121.18B in sales Current P/E ratio is 15.40 and Fwd P/E is 12.68. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.24% and -7.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

The Kroger Co. (KR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Kroger Co. (KR) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Kroger Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/18/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.76 with sales reaching $37.93B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 251.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Top Institutional Holders

1,085 institutions hold shares in The Kroger Co. (KR), with 44.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.69% while institutional investors hold 87.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 841.00M, and float is at 767.61M with Short Float at 4.60%. Institutions hold 82.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 69.1 million shares valued at $2.0 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.63% of the KR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 58.0 million shares valued at $1.68 billion to account for 7.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 40.44 million shares representing 5.05% and valued at over $1.17 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 4.84% of the shares totaling 38.71 million with a market value of $1.12 billion.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at The Kroger Co. (KR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clark Robert W, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Clark Robert W sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $32.25 per share for a total of $645004.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162958.0 shares.

The Kroger Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that FIKE CARIN L (Vice President and Treasurer) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $32.52 per share for $130072.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29830.0 shares of the KR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Massa Timothy A (Senior Vice President) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $31.37 for $250960.0. The insider now directly holds 144,917 shares of The Kroger Co. (KR).

The Kroger Co. (KR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) that is trading 33.12% up over the past 12 months. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) is -26.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.29% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 31.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.41.