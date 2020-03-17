Will salesforce.com inc. (CRM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE: CRM) is -23.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $135.32 and a high of $195.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRM stock was last observed hovering at around $147.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -23.48% off its average median price target of $210.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.96% off the consensus price target high of $230.00 offered by 43 analysts, but current levels are 24.67% higher than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $124.30, the stock is -28.08% and -30.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.82 million and changing -15.89% at the moment leaves the stock -22.42% off its SMA200. CRM registered -23.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $177.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $160.05.

The stock witnessed a -34.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.62%, and is -17.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.28% over the week and 5.27% over the month.

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) has around 49000 employees, a market worth around $122.31B and $17.10B in sales. and $17.10B in sales Current P/E ratio is 583.57 and Fwd P/E is 31.54. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -8.14% and -36.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.70%).

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for salesforce.com inc. (CRM) is a “Buy”. 43 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 36 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

salesforce.com inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $4.88B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.40% year-over-year.

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) Top Institutional Holders

1,997 institutions hold shares in salesforce.com inc. (CRM), with 34.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.87% while institutional investors hold 86.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 984.00M, and float is at 858.71M with Short Float at 1.68%. Institutions hold 83.17% of the Float.

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) Insider Activity

A total of 738 insider transactions have happened at salesforce.com inc. (CRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 589 and purchases happening 149 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benioff Marc, the company’s Chair of the Board & CEO. SEC filings show that Benioff Marc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $131.93 per share for a total of $1.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30.11 million shares.

salesforce.com inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Conway Craig (Director) sold a total of 225 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $131.00 per share for $29475.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10165.0 shares of the CRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Benioff Marc (Chair of the Board & CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $142.13 for $1.42 million. The insider now directly holds 30,108,800 shares of salesforce.com inc. (CRM).

salesforce.com inc. (CRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 11.26% up over the past 12 months. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -19.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.92% from the last report on Nov 28, 2019 to stand at a total of 14.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.75.