Will The Walt Disney Company (DIS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is -34.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.64 and a high of $153.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The DIS stock was last observed hovering at around $102.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.51% off its average median price target of $157.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.71% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 20.16% higher than the price target low of $119.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.01, the stock is -21.48% and -29.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35.35 million and changing -7.33% at the moment leaves the stock -30.94% off its SMA200. DIS registered -17.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -31.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $132.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $137.39.

The stock witnessed a -32.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.70%, and is -8.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.93% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has around 223000 employees, a market worth around $197.13B and $75.13B in sales. and $75.13B in sales Current P/E ratio is 16.02 and Fwd P/E is 15.53. Profit margin for the company is 13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.68% and -38.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is a “Buy”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Walt Disney Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.17 with sales reaching $18.96B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.30% year-over-year.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Top Institutional Holders

3,585 institutions hold shares in The Walt Disney Company (DIS), with 3.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 66.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.07B, and float is at 1.80B with Short Float at 1.30%. Institutions hold 66.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 134.19 million shares valued at $19.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.43% of the DIS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 112.24 million shares valued at $16.23 billion to account for 6.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 74.39 million shares representing 4.12% and valued at over $10.76 billion, while State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co holds 2.12% of the shares totaling 38.2 million with a market value of $5.52 billion.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Insider Activity

A total of 113 insider transactions have happened at The Walt Disney Company (DIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, the company’s Sr EVP, General Counsel & Secy. SEC filings show that BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 38 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $144.45 per share for a total of $5489.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98922.0 shares.

The Walt Disney Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that WOODFORD BRENT (EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax) sold a total of 4 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $144.45 per share for $578.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34620.0 shares of the DIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 24, WOODFORD BRENT (EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax) disposed off 838 shares at an average price of $144.74 for $121290.0. The insider now directly holds 34,618 shares of The Walt Disney Company (DIS).

The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Discovery Inc. (DISCA) that is trading -24.79% down over the past 12 months. Sony Corporation (SNE) is 11.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.12% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.58.